Midland University will be welcoming five new members into the Warrior Athletics Hall of Fame during ceremonies Friday night at the Fremont Golf Club.
Ex-MU baseball coach Jef Field will be joined by former athletes Nate Bunton, Ann Gramkow Epler, Clint Eikmeier and Karen Martin in the 2019 HOF Class.
Field served at the Warriors’ head coach from 1995 to 2012 and accumulated more than 400 wins. His 2006 team set a then-school record for victories with 42.
The Warriors won 20 or more games in 12 seasons, including conference tournament championships in 1997, 2001 and 2006. The Warriors also won regular-season league titles in 1998 and 2006.
Field was named the conference Coach of the Year in 1997, 1998 and 2001. He coached more than 30 first- or second-team all-league picks during his tenure.
Bunton won the Petrow Award during his senior year of 2006 which is given to the university’s outstanding male athlete.
He was drafted in the 38th round of the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft by the Cleveland Indians. He spent two seasons in the Indians’ organization and finished his minor league career with 11 saves and a 3.46 ERA.
Bunton was a first team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference selection as a junior and senior. In his final season at MU, he earned NAIA honorable mention All-American recognition.
During his final season with the Warriors, he compiled a 13-3 record with a 2.02 ERA and 117 strikeouts. The two-time NAIA Scholar Athlete finished his career with 23 wins and a 3.12 ERA. He recorded 277 strikeouts in only 259 2/3 innings.
Epler, also a 2006 MU graduate, was an eight-time All-American for Coach Jim McMahon in track and field.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a four-time All-American during the indoor season — recognized twice for the shot put and weight throw. For the outdoor season, she was twice recognized as an All-American in the shot put and once in the discus and hammer throw.
Epler was a 12-time All-GPAC performer, winning six individual championships. She won the league’s weight throw during the 2005 indoor season and the next year won the shot put and weight throw. During the outdoor season, she won the shot put and discus in 2004 and the discus in 2006.
The two-time NAIA Scholar Athlete was named Midland’s Outstanding Woman Athlete in 2006.
Eikmeier, who graduated in 2004, excelled in football and baseball for the Warriors.
As a linebacker, he finished with 387 tackles, including nine sacks. He also recovered four fumbles and had five interceptions.
In baseball, the Dodge native was a three-time All-GPAC performer. He was named a NAIA Scholar Athlete in 2003 and 2004 and finished his career with a .362 batting average, 72 runs scored, 10 home runs and 95 RBI. He was the 2004 Petrow Award winner as a senior.
Martin was also a multi-sport athlete.
The 1986 MU graduate was a two-time NAIA Scholar Athlete and earned NAIA All-American honors as a senior in the heptathlon. In that event, Martin was a three-time district champion and she also added a district championship in the 400-meter hurdles.
Martin also captured two Nebraska Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships in the javelin and one in the hurdles.
As a guard on Coach Joanne Bracker’s basketball team, she was a two-time team captain and earned honorable mention honors on the 1986 all-state college squad. As a senior, she was named Midland’s Outstanding Woman Athlete in 1986.