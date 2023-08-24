Hope Leimbach, Taliyah Flores and Brooke Fredrickson were in Wilkert Arena Tuesday night. The highly decorated trio were there to unveil the program’s most recent banner, a memento of last year’s national semifinals appearance, not to lace them up for one more season.

On the floor, the Warriors were learning what life without three foundational members of Midland’s most recent success was like.

“This first match is always a tough match anyways because we’ve got a lot of players who haven’t played at this level,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “I kind of anticipated that it wouldn’t be high-level volleyball on our side, but tonight we didn’t play near the level that we are capable of.”

The No. 9 Warriors won their home opener in straight sets, sending York out the door 25-22, 25-17, 25-14.

One of the key points of Tuesday night’s match-up was the setter spot with the Warriors trying on three different players to fill the shoes of Leimbach, who ended her career as the NAIA national setter of the year.

Freshman Brena Mackling got most of the run after emerging out of fall camp as the top option.

“She knows the game, she puts up the most consistent ball out of setters and just does a really good job,” Giesselmann said.

The former Gretna Dragon finished with 27 assists in her first collegiate action.

Behind her are sophomore Brielle Power and junior transfer Hailee Martinez, who comes in from Western Colorado.

Power, who started the game, notched 12 assists while Martinez finished with six.

Abbey Ringler was the benefactor of the sets, putting down a team-leading 14 kills on 19 swings while hitting .579 including the game-winner in the third set.

“She has the ability to be an All-American,” Giesselmann said. “She is that athletic and she is special.”

Returners Addy Mosier added nine kills while Lauren Williams and Cortlyn Schaefer added seven kills.

Newcomer Jacki Apel, a Bellevue University transfer whose resume includes an honorable mention All-American nod last year, added six kills.

An elite blocker at the NAIA level, she averaged 1.31 blocks per set last season while also putting down 320 kills.

“This kid is going to be a special blocker,” Giesselmann said.

Fremont’s own Emmalee Sheppard also made an appearance in the win, notching two aces in the third set.

Midland did finish with 20 attacking errors, a pain point for Gieselmann, who said the offense is still a work in progress as the setters and hitters get on the same page.

“My big bench mark with that is where we’re averaging seven or less errors per game and right now we’re double-digits every game and sometimes big double-digits,” Giesselmann said. “When you’re playing really good teams, like Missouri Baptist on Thursday, if you score their points and they’re good enough to score on their own, you’re going to lose.”

The newest rendition of the Warriors won’t have much longer to gel before they get put to the ultimate test as Midland hosts No. 8 Missouri Baptist on day one of the Midland Showdown presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites.

No. 2 Corban follows Friday afternoon with the lone breather of the tournament being a battle-tested Grand View squad. The showdown concludes Saturday against No. 7 Viterbo.

“We’ve got to get a couple to get ourselves into a position for an at-large bid into the national tournament,” Giesselmann said. “This third of the season is important, but we’re not going to win them all. For us, this weekend is about being able to play the best teams and use it as a measuring stick.”

First serve Thursday is set for 7:30 p.m.