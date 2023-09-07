No. 9 Midland took their fourth loss to a ranked foe—all inside the Top 10—Wednesday, losing in straight-sets to undefeated No. 2 Concordia 25-16, 25-22, 25-21.

“We continue to make the same mental and physical mistakes that allow our opponents to make runs,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “We look good in stretches but have to get a lot better at being consistent.”

The opening set saw Concordia jump out to a 10-3 lead thanks in part to a 7-1 run. Midland regrouped and pulled within a pair of points at 17-15. An 8-1 surge to close out the set by the Bulldogs gave them a leg up in the match. 25-16.

A 7-2 start by the Warriors looked promising to start the second. Concordia would use a timeout to refocus and after Midland went up 12-6, a big run by CU pulled the game even at 14-14.

From there, the Bulldogs went on a 4-1 run to take a comfortable lead. The teams traded points down the stretch as Concordia won 25-22 to take control of the match.

In the third, back-and-forth points by the two sides was the theme early. Through the 18 points, there were eight ties. Concordia broke free with back-to-back points to go up 11-9. They would add to their lead with a 6-0 run a few points later.

Trailing 18-11, Midland broke the serve and went on a five-point run to narrow the gap. That would be the closest they would get as the Bulldogs closed out the set 25-21 for the sweep.

In the match, the Warriors hit .177 on the attack while the Bulldogs had a .342 hitting percentage. It was even at the net defensively with each team garnering seven blocks. Lauryn Samuelson had a hand in on five for Midland, including one solo stuff.

Leading the way offensively in kills were Jacki Apel and Abbey Ringler with seven kills each. Cortlyn Schaefer and Addy Mosier each had six while Samuelson finished with five.

Organizing the offense for MU were Brena Mackling and Brielle Power. Mackling had 16 set assists while Power aided on 14 successful attacks.

In the back row, Delanie Vallinch and Kailyn Scott led the way with 10 digs each. Mackling added seven while Power dug up six.

Midland (5-5, 1-1 GPAC) will have a week off before its next match. The Warrios will host No. 21 Hastings next Wednesday—the eighth ranked team, including receiving votes squads, Midland has faced this year.

The first serve is set for 7:30 p.m. inside the Wikert Event Center.