Midland volleyball team earns No. 2 spot in preseason GPAC poll

The Midland University volleyball team is once again picked to finish near the top of the conference standings this season.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference released its Preseason Volleyball Coaches’ Poll on Thursday.

The Warriors were selected second by the conference coaches with 107 points, garnering three first-place votes.

Jamestown University took the top spot in the preseason poll with 115 points and six first-place votes.

Midland finished the 2021 season with a 25-6 record and reached the NAIA National Tournament final site for the eighth time in nine seasons. Midland had 10 wins over ranked teams, including both teams in the championship match. MU spend the majority of the season ranked in the Top 10, including a rotation as the No. 1 team.

The Warriors finished the 2021 season ranked 12th in the NAIA Coaches’ Postseason Poll.

The GPAC teams rounding out the top seven spots in the preseason poll were Northwestern College (98 points, three first-place votes), Concordia University (90 points), College of Saint Mary (82 points), Dakota Wesleyan (80 points) and Dordt University (63 points).

Teams slated to finish eighth through 12th are: Doane (48 points), Hastings (44 points), Briar Cliff (28 points), Morningside (26 points) and Mount Marty (11 points).

In the national preseason poll, Jamestown, Midland and Northwestern all are in the Top 10 with rankings of No. 2, No. 5 and No. 8, respectively. Concordia checks in at No. 11 while Dakota Wesleyan (14th), College of Saint Mary (18th) and Dordt (24th) round out the rankings in the conference loaded with volleyball talent.

Doane, which was picked eighth in the GPAC poll, is receiving votes in the national preseason rankings.

Midland and other teams throughout the conference will begin their seasons next week at various tournaments across the country.

The Warriors will travel to Butte, Montana, where they’ll face No. 10-ranked University of Providence at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 in their opening match of the season. They also will play No. 12 Eastern Oregon at 8 p.m. on the opening day of the season.