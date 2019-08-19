Eighth-ranked Midland University rebounded from an opening-night loss Friday to No. 3 Grand View to win its final two matches in the Nebraska Strong Warrior Invitational.
Midland swept St. Abmrose 25-17, 25-23, 25-11 on Saturday morning at the Wikert Event Center and then beat fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference member Briar Cliff 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 that night.
"We'll take 2-1," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "The thing right now is that we're really young and really inconsistent, but I do think this team could be a decent (squad) come November."
Middle blocker Sydney Morehouse sparked the Lady Warriors against St. Ambrose. The Papillion native had 11 kills and hit .292. North Bend native Brooke Fredrickson and senior Taylor Petersen had five kills apiece.
Midland's freshmen setting duo of Hope Leimbach and Bree Burtwistle combined for 27 set assists in MU's 6-2 attack. Leimbach, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate, led the way with 14.
Midland finished with four ace serves, including three from Petersen. Fredricksen added one. Petersen had three assisted blocks while Shelby Bretschneider had a solo block and two assisted blocks. The Pierce native added four kills.
Libero Taliyah Flores had 15 digs while Burtwistle and Fredrickson had nine apiece. Jaisa Russell finished with eight.
Against Briar Cliff, middle blocker Maggie Hiatt hit .455 and finished with 25 kills. The Springfield native played right side last season.
"I thought Maggie and Sydney had a pretty good tournament overall," Giesselmann said. "They are doing some good things. Maggie is still learning to play the middle position and she was almost unstoppable (against Briar Cliff)."
Petersen added 10 kills while freshman right side Maddie Wieseler and Morehouse had eight each. Fredrickson and Bretschneider finished with five apiece.
Leimbach had 14 set assists and five digs. Burtwistle added 14 assists, seven aces and six digs.
"I thought our setters did a much better job against Briar Cliff in running the offense," Giesselmann said. "They showed some nervousness in the first two matches, especially against Grand View, but they ran the offense much better against Briar Cliff."
Peterson, who is a captain with Bretschneider, also played well against the Chargers, the coach said.
"Even though her hitting percentage (.172) doesn't reflect it, she played a much better match today against Briar Cliff," Giesselmann said. "She had three blocks and did some good things from that standpoint."
Flores, a transfer from the University of North Dakota, had 22 digs. Morehouse had four assisted blocks.
Victoria Gonzalez led Briar Cliff with 11 kills. Grace Hanno added nine and Noel Phillips contributed eight.
On Friday night, the Vikings spoiled the season opener with a 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22 win.
"I was really disappointed in how we came out tonight," Giesselmann said. "I didn't feel like the team was prepared to play at a high level against the third-ranked team and that's on me as a coach. We have to give Grand View a lot of credit, too. They are a top-five team for a reason. They dominated the serve and pass tonight and that was a big difference."
Petersen led Midland with 13 kills while Morehouse and Hiatt had 10 apiece.
Burtwistle had 24 set assists while Leimbach finished with 18 assists, two aces and 10 digs. Flores had a team-best 18 digs. Fredrickson added seven kills, two ace serves and 11 digs.
Midland returns to action at 7 Wednesday night against Peru State at the Event Center. The Warriors will play Hannibal-LaGrange University at 11 Friday morning in Olathe, Kansas. It is the first of three matches in the MNU Invitational.