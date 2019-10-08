The Midland University women's hockey team beat North Dakota State 4-0 on Saturday and 4-2 on Sunday at the Sidner Ice Arena.
The two game series were the first time playing in front of home fans for six Warriors and they all had a hand in the sweep. Defensemen Mika Welch and Emma Lavigne were solid on the back line both games, including Game 2's winning goalie Andrea Schreiber.
Offensively, newcomers Maggie Marcotte, Madison Hjelden, and Alexa Kennedy all registered points. Marcotte scored twice and added an assist, Hjelden scored once and assisted on a pair, while Kennedy had one assist.
You have free articles remaining.
Ally Conybear had one goal and five assists over the weekend. She currently leads the ACHA with 18 points (3 goals, 15 assists).
Midland (6-0) will host Robert Morris (2-0) on Oct. 19 and 20.