ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Midland University upset fifth-ranked Martin Methodist College on Tuesday in the NAIA Women’s Soccer Tournament.
After playing to a 1-1 tie in regulation and two scoreless overtime periods, Midland beat the RedHawks of Tennessee 3-1 in a shootout.
“Hats off to Martin Methodist,” Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. “They are one of the best attacking teams in the country. But I think our backline and goal keeper (Rachel Thigpen) did a great job of limiting their chances.”
Thigpen had nine saves and stopped three shots in the shootout.
After a scoreless first half, Ashlyn Wiggins put the RedHawks ahead 1-0 with a goal at the 65:15-mark. PT Perez of the Lady Warriors answered with a goal at the 84:52-mark to tie it.
Martin Methodist had 26 shots compared to 14 for MU. The Lady Warriors had 10 saves while the RedHawks had four — all by Caitlin Dummond.
Martin Methodist entered the match with a 19-1-1 record and defeated LSU-Shreveport 9-1 in the opening round.
The win advances the Lady Warriors, 15-2-3, to the Elite Eight. They will face either Southeastern or John Brown at 6:30 Wednesday night.