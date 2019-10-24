The 17th-ranked Midland University women's soccer team won its eighth-straight match by downing 12th-ranked Hastings 2-0 on Wednesday night at Heedum Field.
“It was a great team effort tonight and our back line was dominant all game,” MU coach Greg Jarosik said. “The crowd played a big factor for the ladies and the support was greatly appreciated. Nayeli (Rodriguez) was dangerous on the attack all night for us.”
Junior goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen had six saves while collecting her eighth shutout of the season.
Rodriguez scored off a Brittany Llanes' assist in the 19th minute. Bailey Locano's second-half goal finished the scoring.
Midland, 11-2-1 overall and 8-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference will host Northwestern at 1 Saturday afternoon at Heedum.