SEWARD — Top-ranked Concordia used a suffocating defense to snap a two-game winning streak for Midland University on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs forced 37 turnovers on their way to defeating the Warriors 93-70 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference opener for both schools.
“I thought we started really well,” Concordia coach Drew Olson said. “That was a good sign that we came with that kind of focus and really took it to them early and got a big lead.”
Philomena Lammers’ basket with 5:52 left in the first quarter capped an 18-2 run by the Bulldogs to open the game. The Warriors closed to 20-10 on the strength of 3-point baskets by Amanda Hansen and Lexis Haase and a basket by freshman Erin Prusa.
The Bulldogs, though, took advantage on three MU turnovers to extend the lead to 27-12 heading into the second quarter.
Grace Barry of Concordia scored the final eight points of the half to give the Bulldogs a 50-26 lead at the break.
Lammers led Concordia with 26 points and nine rebounds. Barry added 18 points and nine assists while Colby Duvel finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.
“A lot of that strength (on the team) comes from knowing our roles,” Lammers said. “We know what each other is great at and play to that and put each other in position to succeed.”
Hansen and freshman Emma Shepard led Midland with 11 points apiece. Sam Shepard recorded eight points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, and added three steals. Peyton Wingert grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as MU held a 56-40 advantage on the boards.
Concordia shot 48.1 percent (39 of 81) from the field while Midland was 31.8 percent (21 of 86). The Warriors forced 23 turnovers.
Midland, 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the GPAC, will face Dakota Wesleyan at 4 Saturday afternoon in Mitchell, South Dakota. Concordia will host Briar Cliff, 1-3, at 2 Saturday afternoon.
Concordia 93, Midland 70
Midland 12 14 20 24 — 70
Concordia 27 23 22 21 — 93
MIDLAND — Amanda Hansen 11, Lexi Kraft 5, Katy Gathje 4, Makenna Sullivan 3, Emma Shepard 11, Sam Shepard 8, Peyton Wingert 7, Erin Prusa 6, Jada Simpson 5, Lexis Haase 5, Casey Thompson 3, Laura Speer 2.
CONCORDIA — Philomena Lammers 26, Grace Barry 18, Colby Duvel 10, Mackenzie Koepke 3, Riley Sibbel 2, Delani Fahey 9, Rylee Pauli 6, Claire Cornell 4, Mackenzie Helman 4, Elsie Aslesen 4.