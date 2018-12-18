In a rare Tuesday matinee, Midland University defeated Presentation (South Dakota) College 73-61 in women’s basketball at the Wikert Event Center.
The Lady Warriors had one less field goal (21-20) and were outrebounded 39-33, but Midland shined in two key areas.
The Lady Warriors forced 24 turnovers while only committing 13. Midland also did its damage from the free throw line, connecting on 28 of 35 shots (80 percent). The Saints were a solid 76.5 percent, but had less than half as many attempts (13 of 17).
The win improves MU to 8-6 heading into Wednesday night’s game at Wayne State College.
The Saints led 19-18 after one quarter and increased the advantage to 22-18 on a Josie Clemens’ 3-point shot to open the second period.
Midland responded to Clemens’ basket with a 15-1 scoring run. Freshman Alexis Haase started it with a 3-point basket. Amanda Hansen added a trey during the surge that was capped by a Maddie Egr field goal with 2:29 left in the half that made it 33-23.
The Saints closed to within 35-29 on Shayla Strauss’ 3 with :52 left in the second quarter, but Peyton Wingert nailed a trey for Midland and Hansen hit a pair of free throws to make it 40-29 at the break.
The Lady Warriors quickly made it worse for the Saints in the third quarter. MU started the period on a 7-0 run that included five points from Egr. The Saints didn’t score until Tone Oglesby hit a field goal with 3:18 left in the period. By that time, MU was up 47-31.
Wingert, Hansen and freshman Sam Shepard hit free throws in the closing minutes to give MU a 55-37 advantage entering the last quarter.
Egr led Midland with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. Hansen added 15 points, including an eight-for-eight from the free throw line. Katy Gathje came off the bench to hit eight of 10 foul shots and had 10 points. Shepard had a team-best three assists.
Midland will meet the Wildcats at 5:30 Wednesday night in the Rice Auditorium.
Box Score
Presentation 19 10 8 24 — 61
Midland 18 22 15 18 — 73
PRESENTATION (61) — April Hudelson 15, Victoria Stewart 9, Josie Clemens 8, Allison Cox 8, Shayla Strauss 3, Tone Oglesby 10, Karly Sanchez 4, Haylie Vallery 4.
MIDLAND (73) — Maddie Egr 16, Amanda Hansen 15, Katy Gathje 10, Madison Severson 7, Makenna Sullivan 5, Maddie Meadows 3, Lexis Haase 6, Peyton Wingert 5, Casey Thompson 4, Sam Shepard 2.