Midland University improved to 2-1 on Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over Missouri Valley College in women's soccer.
Junior midfielder PT Perez scored off a free kick in the first half to give MU a 1-0 lead. With 20 minutes left in the second half, freshman midfielder Jericha Fox got a through ball from Brittany Llanes, raced passed the Vikings' defender and scored her first collegiate goal.
Sophomore goalie Rachel Thigpen recorded her second shutout in two games. She recorded four saves. The Vikings outshot MU 15-8.
“This was a good team win for us," Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. "We finished the chances we had and were organized defensively. We didn’t give any good looks all day… hats off to the back line, they were exceptionally well organized tonight, and we were dangerous when we attacked.”
Midland, 2-1, plays No 16 Ottawa University at noon Saturday in Ottawa, Kansas.