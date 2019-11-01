Midland University spread the scoring wealth around Thursday night during a women’s basketball win against Nebraska Christian.
Twelve Warriors, led by freshman Erin Prusa with 14 points, scored as Midland prevailed 86-46 in the BU-NCC Classic at the Wikert Event Center. The win improves MU to 1-1 on the season while the Sentinels fell to 0-3.
After April Eldridge of the Sentinels scored to tie the game at 4, the Warriors ended the first quarter on an 18-5 run that included a 3-point field goal apiece from Casey Thompson and Amanda Hansen.
Midland kept up the pressure in the second quarter. Prusa’s field goal capped a 12-0 run to start the period and gave the Warriors a 34-9 advantage with 6:07 left in the half. Prusa’s field goal with :11 remaining accounted for the final points of the quarter and put MU up 53-19.
Midland outshot NC 45.2 percent to 31.8 percent. The Warriors also forced 27 turnovers while committing just eight. Makenna Sullivan, who finished with nine points, spearheaded the defensive effort with four steals. The Warriors had a 41-7 advantage in points off of turnovers.
The Warriors also held a 33-27 rebounding edge. Thompson had five rebounds while Prusa and Laura Speer had four apiece.
Nebraska Christian connected on 5 of 11 shots from the field in the third quarter, but the Warriors extended their lead. Sullivan’s basket closed the period and put MU up 72-35.
Katy Gathje had 11 points and three rebounds for MU. Hansen finished with 10 points while Speer contributed nine. Fremont High graduate Emma Shepard finished with seven points, including one 3-point basket, in 16 minutes of action. Maddie Meadows had a team-best five assists.
Jazmyne Santiel scored 25 points, including a 5-for-10 effort from 3-point land, to lead Nebraska Christian. Teammate Camry Porter added seven rebounds and Eldridge grabbed seven rebounds.
On Friday, the Warriors suffered a 78-69 loss to Bellevue in the classic.
Hansen had 13 points while Prusa contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Lexis Haase also hit double figures with 10 points. Freshman Lexi Kraft handed out four assists.
Midland will play Nov. 8 against Bethany College in the Tabor Classic in Hillsboro, Kansas.
Box Scores
N. Christian 9 10 16 11 — 46
Midland 22 31 19 14 — 86
Nebraska Christian — Jazmyne Santiel 25, Camry Porter 7, April Eldridge 6, Jessica Hinde 3, Bianca Casares 3, Justice Alioth 2.
Midland University — Katy Gathje 11, Amanda Hansen 10, Makenna Sulivan 9, Lexi Kraft 4, Maddie Meadows 3, Erin Prusa 14, Laura Speer 9, Emma Shepard 7, Casey Thompson 6, Peyton Wingert 5, Lexia Haase 5, Kara Jennings 3.
Midland 19 18 12 20 — 69
Bellevue 13 24 22 19 — 78
Midland — Hansen 13, Sullivan 8, Gathje 6, Meadows 5, Prusa 12, Haase 10, Emma Shepard 7, Thompson 4, Sam Shepard 3, Wingert 1.
Bellevue — Faith Ross 24, Elexis Martinez 23, Jamie Winkler 14, Taeha Pankey 7, Laura Jurek 2, Jerrene Richardosn 7, Lexi Allen 1.