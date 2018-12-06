SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The 25th-ranked Midland University Lady Warriors added an impressive win to their resume on Wednesday night.
The Lady Warriors downed eighth-ranked Morningside 77-73 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game. The win improves MU to 7-4 overall, including 4-3 in the league. The Mustangs fall to 7-3 overall, including 5-3 in the GPAC.
It was Midland’s first road win over a ranked opponent since downing the then-12th-ranked Mustangs 77-73 on Dec. 16, 2016.
Midland led 42-40 entering the final quarter. Sydney Hupp’s layup tied it with 9:42 left in the game.
Jordyn Moser of the Mustangs hit a basket with 5:53 remaining that put Morningside up 49-46. The Lady Warriors responded with a 10-2 run that included five points from Amanda Hansen. Freshman Lexis Haase’s two free throws capped the run with :40 left.
Tayte Hansen’s 3-point basket helped the Mustangs close to within 58-56 with :27 remaining, but Hansen, Maddie Egr and Madison Severson hit free throws down the stretch to fend off Morningside.
Egr led Midland with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Haase came off the bench to score 10 points and grab five rebounds. Hansen contributed nine points and Katy Gathje added eight.
Midland outrebounded the Mustangs 45-31 and hit 22 of 30 free throws (73.3 percent) compared to just 4 of 8 (50 percent) by Morningside.
Sierra Mitchell paced Morningside with 20 points and Hupp added 16.
The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Lady Warriors. They travel Saturday to face fifth-ranked Northwestern, 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the GPAC. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Box Score
Midland 17 11 14 21 — 63
Morningside 15 7 18 18 — 58
MIDLAND — Maddie Egr 16, Amanda Hansen 9, Madison Severson 6, Maddie Meadows 5, Makenna Sullivan 4, Lexis Haase 10, Kathy Gathje 8, Sam Shepard 5.
MORNINGSIDE — Sierra Mitchell 20, Sydney Hupp 16, Jordyn Moser 10, Tayte Hansen 3, Mady Maly 3, Taylor Rodenburgh 2, Skyler Snider 2, Alexandra Fill 2.