HASTINGS — The Midland University women’s bowling team captured top honors recently in the 11-team Bronco Open.
The Lady Warriors got off to a slow start, but battled back to be in second place during qualifying.
In the first round of match play, the Lady Warriors made quick work of Iowa Central by winning 2-0. Then in a rematch from a few weeks ago with Ottawa, MU defeated the Braves 2-0 to advance to the championship.
Midland lost to Hastings earlier in the month at the Jayhawk Collegiate Open, but the Lady Warriors gained revenge. The Broncos broke to an early lead, but sophomore Brittney Schnicke gave MU the win in the 10th frame of the first game by three pins.
Midland also prevailed in the second game to claim the title.
The Midland men qualified seventh. The Warriors took the first game from Waldorf, but lost the next two and finished tied for fifth.
The bowlers are off until the Warhawk Challenge on Dec. 1-2 in Addison, Illinois.