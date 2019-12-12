CRETE — Prestin Vondra set the pace for the Midland University wrestling team recently during the Conner/Openheim Doane Open.
The freshman from Tilden advanced to the quarterfinal round at 141 pounds. After losing by technical fall to York’s John Fox, the Elkhorn Valley High School graduate defeated teammate Beau Kaup by fall in 4:55 to advance in the consolation round.
Vondra suffered a 13-7 loss to Concordia’s Gad Huseman in his final match of the day.
Kaup had advanced to the match-up with Vondra by winning by an 18-2 technical fall against Iowa Western’s Quiad Werklund.
“We got some difficult draws at one of the toughest events of the year,” Midland coach Larry Nugent said. “We had nice performances from both of our 141-pounders. Beau is always picking up wins and Prestin was in his ‘competitive zone’ several times in the tournament.”
The Warriors had seven athletes compete in the event. That group accounted for four victories.
Tristan Snover, a junior from Seward, accounted for MU’s other win. He earned a 17-15 sudden victory in overtime of the 149-pound consolation bracket. It was Midland’s first sudden victory of the season.
Kaup and Snover are tied for second on the team with five wins each. Dylan Buschow, a senior from Blue Hill, leads the Warriors with seven victories.
No team scores were kept for the tournament.
The Warriors will compete at 7 Friday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference match against Concordia in Seward.
MU will then be off for Christmas break. The Warriors won’t return to action until Jan. 4 when they host the Viking-Warrior Open.