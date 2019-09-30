Missouri Baptist accumulated more than 500 yards in total offense on its way to defeating Midland University 47-44 on Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.
The Spartans notched their first win of the season to improve to 1-4 while Midland suffered its third-straight loss to drop to 1-3.
“Give them credit, they came in here and played well,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “It’s disappointing, we had our chances in all three phases. This is a tough one to swallow because we played our worst game today.”
Midland went up 44-40 early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Payton Nelson’s 26-yard pass to Colby Stevens set up a 10-yard TD run by Garry Cannon. Camdon Griffiths’ conversion kick put the Warriors up by four.
Christian Harmon of the Warriors intercepted a pass by MB quarterback John Lux on the Spartans’ next series. Midland picked up a pair of first downs, but turned the ball over on downs at midfield.
The Spartans drove 50 yards in nine plays. Chris Baldwin’s 3-yard scoring run and Colin Black’s extra point put Missouri Baptist up by three with 4:04 remaining.
The Warriors began their next series at the MU 36. A pass interference call on the Spartans gave MU a first down at the Midland 48. Nelson threw three incompletions. On fourth down, the quarterback scrambled, but came up a yard short of the first down.
The Spartans took possession with 2:49 left to play.
“That’s about what the day looked like,” Jamrog said. “We were always a yard short or a step slow.”
The Warriors used two timeouts while bringing up a third-and-six for the Spartans. Lux, though, got loose for a 23-yard gain.
Lux was 23 of 36 passing for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah King, who had TD receptions of 3 and 48 yards, finished with 10 catches for 164 yards. Baldwin rushed 28 times for 133 yards and scored four touchdowns.
The Spartans’ win spoiled a solid individual effort by Cannon. He rushed 24 times for 214 yards and two scores, including a 65-yard run. He also had a touchdown reception. Nelson was 16 of 31 passing for 169 yards and four touchdowns.
Nelson, a graduate of Omaha North, threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Treymayne and a 10-yard scoring toss to Stevens, but Midland trailed 20-14 at halftime.
The game was a back-and-forth affair in the third quarter as the two teams combined for 43 points. Nelson threw touchdown passes to Cannon (5 yards) and Austin Harris (18 yards), but the Spartans carried a 40-37 lead into the final period.
Stevens, in his first career start, led MU in receiving with five catches for 51 yards.
Crash Woodle led the Midland defense with 11 tackles, including six solo stops. Linebackers Theo Blum and Trevo Havlovic had 10 each. Jett Hampton had nine stops, including three unassisted. Harmon had eight tackles.
Midland will look to end its losing skid on Saturday when the Warriors host Briar Cliff for homecoming at 1 p.m. The Chargers enter the game at 3-2, including a 16-14 loss Saturday to Concordia.
“We’ll watch some film and get ready to go,” Jamrog said. “Hopefully we get a nice crowd for homecoming and start playing football around here like we want to play.”
Box Score
Missouri Baptist 7 13 20 7 — 47
Midland 7 7 23 7 — 44
Scoring
MB — Isaiah King 3 pass from John Lux (Colin Black kick)
MU — Dalton Tremayne 3 pass from Payton Nelson (Camdon Griffiths kick)
MB — Chris Baldwin 4 run (Black kick)
MU — Colby Stevens 10 pass from Payton Nelson (Griffiths kick)
MB — Baldwin 1 run (kick failed)
MU — Garry Cannon 5 pass from (Nelson (Griffiths kick)
MB — Michael Malone 93 kickoff return (Black kick)
MU — Cannon 65 run (Griffiths kick)
MB — Baldwin 4 run (kick blocked)
MU — Travis Voight for with blocked extra point
MU — Austin Harris 18 pass from Nelson (Griffiths kick)
MB — King 48 pass form Lux (Black kick)
MU — Cannon 10 run (Griffiths kick)
MB — Baldwin 3 run (Black kick)
Team Statistics
Total Offense: MU 422, MB 504. First Downs: MU 22, MB 27. Passing Yards: MU 169, MB 337. Rushing Yards: MU 253, MB 167. Fumbles-lost: MU 1-1, MB 0-0. Penalties-yards: MU 7-68, MB 8-78.