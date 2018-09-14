OMAHA -- Eighth-ranked Midland University recovered from an opening-set loss to defeat College of Saint Mary 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 on Thursday night.
The win improves the Lady Warriors to 12-2 overall, including 4-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Flames fall to 10-8 overall and 0-4 in the league.
Maggie Hiatt's kill gave Midland its only lead (1-0) in the opening set. Dani Carlson of the Flames closed out the game with a kill.
"I give College of Saint Mary a lot of credit," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "They have really improved their program over the last two years. They have some nice players and they are going to beat some teams this year."
Kills by Hiatt and Sydney Morehouse helped MU break to a 5-1 lead in the second game. Payton Robley's kill helped the Flames close to within 10-9, but the Lady Warriors went on a 7-0 run to seize control.
A Morehouse kill in the third set put MU up 13-7. Midland still led by six, 23-17, before the Flames scored four straight. After a Hiatt kill made it 24-21, the Flames staved off two set points before a Carlson attacking error ended it.
Midland only led 10-9 in the fourth set, but a Morehouse kill started a 5-1 run by MU. The Flames never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
“I thought we passed really well tonight which put us in system where we were able to run our middles,”Giesselmann said. “I thought that was a big difference tonight. When we were winning the serve and pass game. That gave us some separation."
Morehouse led the Lady Warriors with 15 kills and four blocks. Taylor Petersen added 11 kills while Priscilla O'Dowd, Jenny Bair and Hiatt had 10 apiece.
Returning All-American setter Jessica Peters had 48 assists and nine digs. Jaisa Russell had 14 digs while O'Dowd and Biar had nine digs each.
The Lady Warriors will host 11th-ranked Hastings at 7:30 Tuesday night at the Wikert Event Center.