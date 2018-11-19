YANKTON, S.D. – Mount Marty held off a comeback bid by Midland University and downed the Warriors 74-71 on Saturday in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action.
The win improves the Lancers to 3-6 overall, including 1-3 in the GPAC. MU falls to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Midland trailed by double-digits for most of the first half, but Bryce Parsons’ 3-point basket at the halftime buzzer trimmed the deficit to 34-25.
The Warriors trailed by eight in the final minute, but Sam Brown canned back-to-back jumpers to cut the margin to four points. A Parsons’ trey pulled the Warriors to within three, but that was as close as they got.
Parsons finished with a career-best 31 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds and handed out five assists. Bowen Sandquist contributed 13 points while Brown chipped in 10 on a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.
The Warriors will face Dakota State at 4 Saturday afternoon and Bellevue at 3 Sunday afternoon in the Draemel Classic. Morningside will also be competing in the four-team tournament.
Box Score
MIDLAND (71) — Bryce Parsons 31, Bowen Sandquist 13, Sam Brown 10, Reggie Gradwell 8, Malik Martin 5, Isaiah Workman 4.
MOUNT MARTY (74) — Colby Johnson 13, Jailen Billings 11, Reily Devine 8, Jonah Larson 5, Saba Gvedashvil 20, Logan Fleming 12, Noah Jewett 3, Jaron Zwagerman 2.