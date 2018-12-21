LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Midland University bowling teams competed in a pair of tournaments recently in Las Vegas.
The Lady Warriors won the Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational on Tuesday while the men finished ninth.
After qualifying second, the Lady Warriors were nearly perfect in bracket play. They swept Baker University in the quarterfinals 3-0. In the semifinals against Calumet College they dropped the first set by four pins before taking the next three for the 3-1 win. That victory set up a match-up with Webber International in the championship.
The Lady Warriors weren’t challenged at all by the top-seeded Webber as they dominated all three games for the sweep and the Tier 1 tournament title.
The Midland men had a strong showing during the nine rounds of qualifying, placing fifth heading into bracketed games. In their opening match-up though they fell behind West Texas A&M after two games before falling 3-1, placing them in a tie for ninth place.
Individually Brittany Schnicke bowled a 231.7 average and was the top female bowler of the tournament. She was named to the all-tournament team while teammate Candice Goldfinch (209.3) placed eighth and just missed individual honors.
For the men, Morgan Moore rolled 232.8 average to tie for third place as an individual. He was named to the all-tournament team with his performance. Also helping pace the Warriors was Kolby Crowell (227.6) who placed ninth.
The MU squads also competed in the Las Vegas Collegiate Shootout at the Gold Coast Bowling Center. Both teams finished in the top ten.
The event was comprised of six rounds of individual play and four rounds of Baker matches.
Midland’s men’s team came out hot as they posted the best score after round one of the tournament. The competition would catch up as they Warriors cooled off midway through the individual rounds. In the Baker games they held their own finishing third overall in the field of 36 teams with 10,965 points. Webber International won the men’s title, finishing with a total of 11,481 points.
The Lady Warriors rolled consistent games of individual play but found some difficulties in the Baker matches. They finished with 9,861 points while Wichita State won the event with a total of 10,849 points.
Midland will compete Jan. 26 at the Clark University Open in Dubuque, Iowa.