ADDISON, Ill. – Midland University’s men’s and women’s bowling teams both came home with top-10 finishes recently in the Ebonite Warhawk Open.
The Lady Warriors finished fifth out of 24 teams that competed in Addison, Illinois, while the men’s team placed ninth out of 25 teams.
The women’s varsity team finished in a tie for fifth place after qualifying for the eight-team bracket. Midland fell to St. Ambrose in the first round, losing the best-of-three Baker matches, two games to one.
In qualifying, MU scored the highest overall Baker score with 3,034 pins in the 16 Bakers games, the only team to eclipse 300 pins.
Individually, senior Katie Fritchie was the highest scorer for Midland in 21st place out of 215 bowlers during the first day. Fritchie averaged a 189 in her individual games.
The other Midland bowler in the top half of the field was junior varsity member Korrissa Johnson. The freshman finished in a tie for 78th with an average score of 162.3.
Midland’s men’s team missed the final eight-team bracket by one spot, finishing their tournament in ninth. The Warriors had the seventh best team score in the six team games, but finished 12th in the Bakers category.
Senior Zach Karr of Fremont was Midland’s highest overall individual with a scoring average of 211 pins per game, good enough for 18th place out of 282 bowlers.
Other varsity members’ scores included junior Morgan Moore (38th, 199), junior Kolby Crowell (43rd, 196), and senior Charlie Rex (52nd, 191.8).
Midland also had a handful of junior varsity members that outperformed a large percentage of varsity bowlers from the tournament, including freshmen Chris Myers (49th, 197.8), Brandon Muraoka (45th, 195.7), and Landon Barcel (62nd, 188.3).
The MU squads will compete in the Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 17-18 before taking part in the Collegiate Shootout on Dec. 19-20.