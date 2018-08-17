SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After falling to fourth-ranked Viterbo (Wisconsin) on Friday morning, Midland University rebounded to defeat the host school in the Evangel Tip-Off Volleyball Classic.
The Lady Warriors downed Evangel 25-21, 15-25, 25-19, 27-25 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Midland was without the services of two starters. All-American middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd was out with a foot infection while senior outside hitter Jenny Bair sprained her ankle during Friday’s win over No. 3 Missouri Baptist.
Maggie Hiatt led Midland with 19 kills in the win while sophomore middle blocker Sydney Morehouse had 12 kills. Brooke Fredrickson, a freshman outside hitter from North Bend, contributed nine kills and Taylor Petersen added seven.
All-American setter Jessica Peters had 48 set assists, 11 digs and three kills. Jaisa Russell had 23 digs and Mackenzie Wecker added nine.
Midland opened the day with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 loss to Viterbo, a team that was in the NAIA Final Four last winter.
Hiatt led the attack with 11 kills while Petersen and Morehouse contributed eight each. Fredrickson added five. Morehouse also had three assisted blocks.
Peters had 27 set assists and seven digs. Freshman Kaitlynn Simon had a team-best 10 digs while Russell added seven.
Midland will host Peru State at 7 Wednesday night in the Lady Warriors’ home opener.