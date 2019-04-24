YANKTON, S.D. – Midland University's latest softball sweep sets the Lady Warriors up well for the Great Plains Athletic Conference Postseason Tournament.
The 20th-ranked Lady Warriors are guaranteed being one of the two top seeds after defeating Mount Marty 12-8 and 11-0 on Tuesday. The wins improve MU to 22-7 overall, including 17-3 in the GPAC.
Midland, winners of seven straight, leads the GPAC while Morningside is second with a 14-4 league record. Concordia is third at 12-6.
MU will host its side of the GPAC tournament on May 2-3 at Christensen Field. The Mustangs and Bulldogs are the leading candidates to host the other four-team bracket. The winners advance to a three-game championship series at the site of highest remaining seed on May 4.
Katlin Anders, Bobbi Singleton and Madison Plummer hit home runs to spark Midland in the opener.
The Lady Warriors utilized five-run innings in the first and fifth to down the Lancers.
Wahoo freshman Brianna Brabec had a two-run single for MU. Sierra Athow and Alex Van Der Werf had two hits apiece. Van Der Werf hit a two-run single in the sixth to complete MU's scoring.
Amber Writer hit two home runs to increase her GPAC-leading total to 10. Rylee Denomy added a two-run homer for the Lancers.
Jaylee Hinrichs got the win. She worked five innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks. She struck out seven.
Michaela Jackson and Hailee Flaim combined to work the final two innings.
Midland broke to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first of the second game. Athow, Anders and Brabec had RBI hits in the inning. Angela Brazil's RBI ground out made it 4-0 in the third.
Anders jacked a two-run homer in the fourth and now has nine on the season. Athow later hit a three-run homer in the fifth.
Hinrichs struck out 11 and tossed a two-hitter in the five-inning win. She is now 18-4 on the season.
Midland will host Northwestern at 1 Saturday afternoon at Christensen.