The Eighth-ranked Midland University volleyball team used a third-set rally to sweep Morningside Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.
Midland scored the final seven points of the third set to knock off the Mustangs 25-17, 25-17, 26-24 in the Lady Warriors’ Great Plains Athletic Conference opener.
Midland improves to 9-2 while Morningside falls to 5-5.
Maggie Hiatt delivered a pair of kills to help Midland jump to a 4-0 lead in the opening set. The Lady Warriors led 21-17 and closed out the game on an ace serve by senior Jenny Bair.
Midland outhit the Mustangs .304 to .200 in the opener.
A Brittni Olson gave Morningside a 4-3 lead in the second game, but a pair of hitting errors and a kill by Hiatt helped Midland go up 7-4.
A Krista Zenk kill enabled the Mustangs to close to 7-5, but the Lady Warriors never let them get closer. A kill by setter Jessica Peters capped the game.
Midland hit .379 in the second set while Morningside committed nine errors and hit just .097.
Sophomore Sydney Morehouse buried a kill in the third set to put Midland up 19-15, but the Mustangs rattled off nine straight points.
Morehouse’s kill helped MU stave off the first match point. Down 24-20, Bair served six straight, including one ace, to give MU the set. Morehouse ended the match with a kill.
“I thought playing a pretty solid Morningside team to open conference play was going to be a challenge for us,” MU coach Paul Giesselmann said. “But anytime you can get a sweep in the GPAC is a great thing. I liked our offensive efficiency tonight. Hitting over .300 is always a good night.”
Midland finished at .305 while Morningside was limited to a .168 hitting percentage.
Giesselmann said the Lady Warriors did struggle in some phases of their game.
“I didn’t feel like our overall team defense was that good. We had a couple of shaky ball control moments tonight,” he said. “Even though we had a good night offensively and got the sweep, there are still areas where we need to get better at.”
Peters had 30 sets and 21 digs, including 11 in the third set, for MU. Hiatt had a team-best 12 kills while Bair had 10. Taylor Petersen finished with eight and middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd added six.
Mackenzie Wecker had 12 digs and Bair finished with three aces.
Zenk had 11 kills for Morningside. Emma Gerber added nine.