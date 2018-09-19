A battle of two perennial Great Plains Athletic Conference powers lived up to its billing on Tuesday night at the Wikert Event Center.
Seventh-ranked Midland University rallied to down No. 13 Hastings 21-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 15-9. The Lady Warriors improve to 13-2 overall, including 5-0 in the GPAC while Hastings falls to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in the league.
“This was a big win for our program tonight,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “It was typical GPAC match with two top-ranked teams battling each other. It wasn’t always pretty times because both teams play such good team defense, but I thought the difference for us was when we started blocking better in games four and five.”
Hastings hit .286 while Midland was -.031 in the third set that was dominated by the Broncos.
In the fourth, Taylor Petersen and Priscilla O’Dowd combined for three kills and Mackenzie Wecker had an ace as the Lady Warriors jumped to a 5-1 lead.
Setter Jessica Peters’ kill put Midland up 23-18 before the Broncos scored the next two points on Midland hitting errors. Senior Jenny Bair of the Lady Warriors stopped Hastings’ momentum with a pair of kills that evened the match at two sets apiece.
MU sophomore middle blocker Sydney Morehouse had a solo block to start the final set. Morehouse then combined with Maggie Hiatt on a block that made it 2-0.
The Broncos did force a 2-2 tie on the strength of kills by Emily Lenners and Matti Dabovich, but a kill from Petersen and a combined block by O’Dowd and Hiatt put MU ahead for good at 4-2.
O’Dowd, a senior middle blocker, hit .414 during the win and finished with 14 kills.
“I liked how our players played with confidence down the stretch,” Giesselmann said. “I thought even though Sydney had a bit of a tough night offensively (two kills), she showed up big with a pair of blocks down the stretch. Priscilla showed why she’s an All-American middle tonight against a really good team.”
Hastings limited Midland to an .085 hitting percentage, but Bair had 12 kills while Petersen finished with 11.
Peters had 39 assists and 17 digs while O’Dowd added 12 digs. Jaisa Russell (18), Wecker (11), and Kaitlynn Simon (10) also reached double-digit digs as MU finished with 78 as a team.
Morehouse had one solo block and five assisted blocks. O’Dowd had five assisted blocks while Hiatt had four. Peters and Bair assisted on three each.
Hastings hit .102 in the loss. Sage Meyer led the Broncos with 14 kills. Dabovich and Lucy Skoch added 11 each while Lenners had five. Claira Thede had 26 set assists.
The Hastings match was the first of a hectic five days for the Lady Warriors. They travel to Crete on Thursday to face Doane, 9-7 overall and 2-2 in the league. First serve is at 7:30 p.m. in the Haddix Recreation and Athletic Center.
On Saturday, Midland will host fellow national power Dordt at 3 p.m. in the Event Center. The 10th-ranked Defenders, 10-2, finished as the runner-up at the NAIA tournament in 2016 and 2017.