Midland University is the pick to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s women’s soccer championship in 2019.
In a vote of league coaches, the Lady Warriors finished with 142 points and 10 of the 13 first-place votes. Defending league champion Hastings was picked second. The Broncos, who finished 17-1-3 overall in 2018, totaled 131 points and the other three top votes. Concordia finished third in the poll with 114 points.
Coach Greg Jarosik led Midland to a 14-3-4 record last fall. The Lady Warriors advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals last November in Orange Beach, Alabama, where they suffered a 3-1 loss to Southeastern University.
Goal keeper Rachel Thigpen returns for MU after earning first-team All-American honors in 2018. The junior was also named the GPAC’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“Rachel was outstanding all year for us in goal,” Jarosik said.
Senior forward Nayeli Rodriguez was a second-team pick while Santee, California, native Alaina Melanson, a senior, earned third-team honors.
Rodriguez was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year last season when she scored a team-high 16 goals. She is also the school’s career leader in goals with 53.
“Nayelia has rewritten the record books here at Midland owning all but one individual attacking record,” Jarosik said.
Melanson was a key part of the Midland defense that shut out 14 opponents.
Also back is midfielder PT Perez. The senior from San Diego was an honorable mention All-American selection. Perez is a three-time all-conference performer. She was second on the team in goals (15), including seven game-winners.
The Lady Warriors open their season Aug. 25 by hosting Eastern Oregon at Heedum Field. Midland’s GPAC opener is Sept. 21 at Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa.