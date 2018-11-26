It shouldn’t come as any shock to volleyball fans that Midland University is back in the NAIA Tournament.
The Lady Warriors are one of only four schools to make it to the final site of the tournament (Sioux City, Iowa) for six straight seasons.
“I don’t want our players or fans to take that for granted because that is a hard thing to do,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “I appreciate what these girls do under pressure to continue on the Midland volleyball tradition. We’ve been fortunate to have some great young women come through the program that know what it takes to get there.”
The 14th-ranked Lady Warriors, 22-6, open play in Pool C against Vanguard (California) at 3 Tuesday afternoon. At 4 Wednesday afternoon, MU will face Aquinas (Michigan) before concluding pool play at 4 Thursday against third-ranked Columbia (Missouri) College.
Outside hitter Taylor Petersen said the Lady Warriors previous experience at nationals is an asset.
“I think it helps us play with a little chip on our shoulder and a little more confidence,” the Auburn native said. “Getting to nationals is such an awesome feeling, but getting there and knowing how to win is crucial. We have confidence because we’ve been in a lot of tight games.”
Midland hasn’t played since losing to fifth-ranked Dordt in the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament on Nov. 7.
“I think it was a good break for us and we’ve had this before,” Giesselmann said. “We’ve had the experience dealing with practices and how much time the players should have off. I think that makes a difference. For us, it was really good because it gave our kids a chance to get healed up a bit. They are rested up mentally because the GPAC is such a grind.
“The other benefit is that it gave us time to work on fundamentals. You don’t always get to do that on a regular basis during the grind of the season because you are just moving on to your next opponent.”
The break allowed All-American middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd to recover from an ankle injury suffered in the GPAC tournament. The senior is the school’s all-time leader in kills with 1,681. She is also fifth on the career solo blocks list with 78 — just four behind fourth-place Heather Pribyl (2011-14).
“Priscilla is good to go and will play all six rotations,” Giesselmann said. “She is a big part of our engine and we obviously need her.”
Another player looking forward to being healthy in Sioux City is All-American setter Jessica Peters. As a junior, she played most of the season with a broken bone in her foot — including at nationals.
“I’m really happy for Jess to finish her senior year healthy after what she went through last year,” Giesselmann said. “She’s been there three times now and an experienced setter makes a difference at the national tournament.”
Peters is second on Midland’s career assist list behind Megan Farley (2011-2014). For single-season assists, she is on Midland’s charts four times. Her 1,043 in 2018 is the ninth-best in school history, but that number will increase with at least three matches at nationals.
The top two teams in each of the eight pools will advance to a single-elimination bracket beginning Friday.
Giesselmann said the Lady Warriors are ready to play.
“For whatever reason, in the last few years we’ve played our best volleyball at the end of the season,” he said. “That has been our goal. We set the schedule up for that and we train for that. We’ve have some very good practices leading up to this and I do expect us to play very well.”