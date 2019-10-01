CRETE -- The Midland University men finished sixth and the women placed eighth Saturday during the Dean White Cross Country Invitational.
Concordia won the women's team title while Dordt reigned in the men's division. Individually, Maddie Bach of the University of Nebraska at Kearney won the women's 5K in 18:59.98 while Alec Wick of Northwestern won the men's 8K in 25:55.50.
Vivian Sanchez led the MU women by placing 45th in 21:22.15. Paige Thelen was 59th in 21:48.03 while Ally Muessel was 73rd in 22:15.64. Erin Kahnk (85th, 23:14.12), Victoria Bitz (101st, 24:59.90), and Jaineily Ortiz (102nd, 25:10.30) also competed.
CJ Martinez led the Midland men. He placed ninth in 26:45.78. Freshman Jose Gonzalez was 11th in 26:47.92. Ross McMahon finished 60th in 29:22.70 while Christian McCafferty recorded a 65th-place finish in 29:34.80. Other finishers for the men were Christopher Lopez (71st, 29:51.43), Alex France (76th, 30:04.21), Daniel Olson (77th, 30:10.65), and Dylan Hill (92nd, 31:23.72).
Midland will compete Oct. 12 at the Dordt Invitational.