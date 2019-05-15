MOBILE, Ala. – Midland University’s magical 2019 men’s tennis season came to an end on Tuesday in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament.
The 24th-seeded Warriors (12-9 overall) fell 8-1 to the ninth-seeded and No. 10 ranked William Woods University (22-2 overall) in the first round of the single-elimination championship bracket.
In doubles, the Warriors managed to win just five sets across all three matches.
Singles play was just as difficult for the Warriors. Each of the five matches that went in favor of the Owls was completed in straight sets.
Senior Ryan Vitera ended his career as a Warrior with a win in the No. 5 matchup, as he defeated Nathan Cooke in three hard-fought sets (6-0, 2-6, 6-3). Vitera ends a great personal run after his singles win in the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship match against Doane helped the Warriors clinch the final spot in the national field.
The Warriors tied Doane and Hastings for a share of the 2019 GPAC regular season title. Midland went on to defeat Northwestern, Hastings, and Doane to win the GPAC Tournament and secure the program’s first-ever berth in the NAIA Tournament.