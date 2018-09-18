The Midland University shotgun sports team officially kicked off the 2018-19 season by competing last weekend at the Fort Hays State Invitational.
The Warriors had a strong showing in the field of nearly 180 shooters from 14 different colleges and universities. Midland placed first in trap, second in wobble and third in both skeet and doubles.
Members of the trap team were: Dino Manuel, Bradyn Snell, Denton Skogen, Colten Imhoff, Canyon Ferris, Karlie Hubbard, and Hunter Reinig. They shot a 494 and then won the tie-breaker with Fort Hays State 45-43.
In wobble, the team consisted of Snell, Imhoff, Ferris, Manuel, River Kelly, and Reinig. They shot a team score of 490, five breaks behind FHSU who took first.
The Warriors’ skeet team took third with a score of 463 behind FHSU’s 482 and Lindenwood’s 466. The top five shooters for Midland were Dalton Ritchie, Skogen, Lake Heaton, Anthony Borders and Reinig.
In doubles trap the top five shooter for the Warriors were: Skogen, Ritchie, Ferris, Snell, and Dalton Wilcox. They combined for a score of 459, 10 targets behind first place Lindenwood’s 469 and six behind FHSU’s score of 465.
In the HOA (high overall) standings, Midland had a score of 1,872 and finished second behind Fort Hays State (1,908). Lindenwood was third with 1,864.
Midland will compete Saturday in Linn Creek, Missouri, in the two-day Missouri Fall Handicap.