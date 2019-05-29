The Midland University softball team showed its athletic ability in the spring by winning a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season championship.
Coach Mike Heard's team is also pretty solid in the classroom.
Five of Heard's players were named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athletes.
In order to be nominated by a school's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must achieve junior academic status.
Madison Plummer, a junior from Newberg, Oregon, was selected. Plummer compiled a 1-0 record with a 2.10 ERA as a pitcher. She also hit .234 with two home runs and four RBI.
Third baseman Angela Brazil, a junior from Half Moon Bay, California, started all 43 games. She hit .357 with seven home runs (second on the team) and 34 RBI (third on the team).
Infielder Tammie Yoshimori, a junior from Koloa, Hawaii, appeared in 15 games and started eight. She hit .200 with eight RBI.
The other honorees for the Lady Warriors were: Casey Keene, a junior outfielder from Bakersfield, California; and Stephanie Norrick, a senior pitcher from Grants Pass, Oregon.
USC Beaufort (S.C.) had the most selections with 10 individuals on the list. Six schools had eight, including Central Methodist (Mo.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Graceland (Iowa), Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Madonna (Mich.) and Missouri Valley.