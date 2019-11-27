CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Midland University men’s swim team finished third and the women were fifth recently during the 2019 Kohawk Invitational.
St. Ambrose won the men’s division while William Jewell was second. William Jewell won the women’s division while St. Ambrose was second. The University of Nebraska at Kearney and Coe College were third and fourth, respectively.
Nerissa Wagner had a pair of top three finishes for the women. She was first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.07 and third in the 200 backstroke in 2:13.59.
Scott Cain had a pair of wins and a third place finish in three freestyle races. In the 50, he won in 21.34. He was also first in the 100 in 45.97. In the 200 freestyle, he placed third in 1:46.42.
Also picking up a pair victories was Tyler Penney. He won the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke with times of 56.79 and 2:02.57.
Gabriel Martinez was second in the 100 butterfly in 51.43. Michael Richmond swam a 1:57.46 in the 200 butterfly to finish as the runner-up.
Hayden Robbins and Caleb Miller both turn in third-place finishes. Robbins swam the 100 backstroke in 54.56 and Miller the 200 individual medley in 2:00.27.
In the relay races, Midland won three on the men’s side as well as the co-ed 200 medley.
The men won the 800 medley relay. Miller, Timothy Thies, Penney, and Cain combined for a time of 7:03.74. In the men’s 200 medley relay, it was Robbins, Penney, Martinez, and Cain swimming a 1:36.93 for the win. In the 400 medley it was Thies, Penney, Richmond, and Cain winning in 3:29.48
Wagner, Gracie Lefholz, Richmond, Miller won the 200 mixed medley with a time of 1:47.44.