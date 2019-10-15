Midland University kicked off its swimming season recently by hosting Barton Community College, Sterling College and the University of Saint Mary at the Dillon Aquatic Center.
The MU women won their duals with St. Mary (116-64) and Sterling (102-76), but dropped their match-up with Barton (88-100). The men matched the women with wins over St. Mary (151-41) and Sterling (153-21), but also fell 115-84 to Barton.
Midland coach Ryan Bubb was pleased with the performances of both teams.
“We had a lot of great swims and some were pleasant surprises,” he said. “For being this early in the season and for as tired as they are, they swam very well."
The Midland women and men started the meet by winning the 400 medley relays. Nerissa Wagner, Gracie Lefholz, Kadisyn Kircher, and Abby Bruck combined to swim a 4:21.47, which also reached the NAIA "A" standard. The men also reached the top qualification standard with the team of Hayden Robbins, Tyler Penney, Gabe Martinez, and Scott Cain. They finished in 3:29.40.
Winning races for the Lady Warriors were Rianna Mueller, Wagner, and Kircher.
Mueller was first in the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:53.26 while Wagner won the 200-yard backstroke in 2:20.0.
Kircher was first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.94) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:41.93).
On the men’s side Caleb Miller, Tyler Penney and Scott Cain all won races.
You have free articles remaining.
Miller set a new school record while capturing top honors in the 500 freestyle in 4:54.21. He also set the MU 1,000 freestyle mark in 10:15.76 while placing second.
Cain set a school record while winning the 50 freestyle in 20.84. That time is the best so far in the NAIA this season. The South Sioux City native also won the 100 freestyle in 47.46. Both times hit the "A" standard.
"Scott’s 50 may have been the biggest surprise of the night," Bubb said. "I don’t think anybody was expecting him to break 21 unshaved and unrested.”
Penney won the men’s 200-yard individual medley in 1:58.35 and added the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:07.96. Both times eclipsed the NAIA "A" standard.
The Midland men and women both reached the "A" standard in the 400 freestyle. The women were fourth in 4:10.57 while the men placed second in 3:20.40.
Bubb said there were many solid performances for the Warriors.
“Caleb had a great 500 free, as did Kadisyn," he said. "Rianna fought valiantly for a great win in the 1,000. We were a couple of touches away from being 3-0 on both the women’s and men’s side, but you live to fight another day.”
Midland will compete Oct. 19 in the Iowa Central Quadrangular in Fort Dodge, Iowa.