Several Midland University tennis players have captured All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors for 2018-19.
MU had eight athletes earn honors for singles play while eight were recognized for doubles.
On the women's side, Annie Allmand and Christina Villarreal earned all-conference singles honors at No. 1 and No. 3 respectively. They also combined to earn honor mention recognition for doubles play.
The Midland men had six players earn singles honors. Salvador Almeida was named to No. 1 singles and Ryan Vitera was named to the No. 5 position. Teammates Conrad Mascarenhas, Jack Fryer, Jaime Olarieta, and Dylan Hatanelas were honorable mention selections.
In doubles, all three of the Warriors' squads capture conference honors. Enrique Del Rio and Mascarenhas were selected at No. 1, Fryer and Hatanelas at No. 2, and Almeida and Vitera at No. 3.
This year the women's team finished sixth in the regular season and were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Postseason tournament. The men were co-champions of the regular season and won their first ever postseason title as the No. 3 seed.
The Warriors will be competing May 14 in the NAIA Tennis Championship in the Mobile (Alabama) Tennis Center.