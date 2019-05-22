Midland University volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann has traditionally wanted the Lady Warriors to play the best possible competition to prepare for the postseason.
Midland's 2019 schedule, released on Wednesday, should get the job done.
The Lady Warriors will face 11 teams that advanced to the 2018 NAIA Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We are very excited about our 2019 schedule,” Giesselmann said. “The players that we recruit to Midland want to be challenged and become the best team each year that they are capable of becoming. This year’s nonconference schedule will tell us early what our strengths and weaknesses are and help prepare us for the tough conference schedule.”
Midland doesn't open the season against a patsy, either. The Lady Warriors will face fifth-ranked Grand View during the Nebraska Strong Warrior Invitational on Aug. 16. The two-day tournament, scheduled at the MU Event Center, also features St. Ambrose and Briar Cliff.
MU officials said during the opening night of the tournament, the school will recognize individuals in and around the Fremont community who helped during last spring's flooding. There will also be a tailgate celebration to honor the community and those volunteers that night.
After hosting Peru State on Aug. 21, the Lady Warriors will appear in back-to-back invitationals. On Aug. 23-24 they will travel to Olathe, Kansas, to face Hannibal-LaGrange, Trinity International and host school MidAmerica Nazarene.
On Aug. 30-31, MU will compete in St. Louis in the Spartan Invitational. The four-team, round-robin event will feature third-ranked Viterbo, No. 6 Lindsey Wilson, No. 4 MU and ninth-ranked Missouri Baptist. The latter is the host school.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule will include five schools -- Doane, Dordt, Hastings, Jamestown and Northwestern -- ranked in the NAIA poll at various times last season.
Conference play starts early with MU hosting Doane at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
The GPAC Postseason Tournament is scheduled for November 9-16 with the NAIA tournament set for Dec. 3-7 in Sioux City.
Midland finished 26-8 and lost to Park University in last year's national semifinals. Among the graduation losses from that team were All-Americans Priscilla O'Dowd and Jessica Peters and three-year starter Jenny Bair.
“Our goal every year regardless of who graduates is to make it to the national championship tournament and our schedule gives us a chance to develop into a national tournament-caliber team," Giesselmann said.