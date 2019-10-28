SALINA, Kan. — Kansas Wesleyan spoiled the season opener for the Midland University women’s basketball team on Saturday night.
The Warriors shot only 25 percent from the field during a 57-49 loss to the Coyotes.
KWU scored the game’s first seven points and led 13-6 before Midland answered with an 8-0 run. Fremont native Sam Shepard accounted for all of the points during MU’s scoring surge, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Courtney Brockhoff’s 3-point basket helped the Coyotes to a an 18-15 lead entering the second quarter.
Midland tied it at 29 on freshman point guard Lexi Kraft’s basket with 5:21 left in the third quarter, but MU never regained the lead.
Amanda Hansen led MU with 11 points while Shepard added eight. Makenna Sullivan had a team-best 11 rebounds and six steals.
Kelcey Hinz led the Coyotes with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Amanda Hill added 10 points and 11 rebounds while Courtney Heinen chipped in 11 points. KWU only shot 36.7 percent from the field in the win.
Midland will host Nebraska Christian at 7 Thursday night at the Wikert Event Center.
Box Score
Midland 15 7 10 16 — 48
KWU 18 9 10 20 — 57
Midland — Amanda Hansen 11, Maddie Meadows 6, Makenna Sullivan 4, Katy Gathje 3, Lexi Kraft 2, Sam Shepard 8, Peyton Wingert 6, Laura Speer 5, Erin Prusa 2, Emma Shepard 1.
Kansas Wesleyan — Kelcy Hinz 14, Amanda Hill 10, Courtney Heinen 11, Haleigh Bradford 9, Lauren Flowers 7, Courtney Brockhoff 3, Gabby Mureeba 2, Jayme Sloan 1.