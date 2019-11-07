The 14th-ranked Midland University women’s soccer team had no problem advancing Thursday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Warriors won their 12th-straight match by defeating Morningside 3-0 in the opening round at Heedum Field. Top-seeded MU improves to 15-2-1 while the Mustangs’ season ends at 8-11.
Midland hasn’t allowed a goal since an 8-1 win over Dakota Wesleyan on Oct. 5. Junior goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen, a 2018 NAIA first-team All-American, boasts a .34 goals against average this year.
“Once again our backline was up to the challenge,” MU coach Greg Jarosik said. “The great thing about today was they got in on the scoring action as well. Marley had a great set piece and Harlee finished well early to set the tone.”
MU went ahead in the 21st minute on Harlee Zancanelli’s goal. It stayed 1-0 for the rest of the half as MU outshot the Mustangs 14-6.
You have free articles remaining.
A Morningside foul set up a free kick by Marley Farrell at the 15-yard line. Farrell’s goal made it 2-0 in the 67th minute. It was the senior’s first goal of the season.
Journee McDowell added another insurance goal with less than 10 minutes to play.
Midland will now face fifth-seeded Briar Cliff, 11-7, on Tuesday. The Chargers handed the Warriors their only league loss with a 1-0 victory on Sept. 21 in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We eagerly await the arrival of our next opponent on Tuesday,” Jarosik said.