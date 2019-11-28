HASTINGS -- Shandra Farmer helped Hastings College maintain its unbeaten record on Wednesday afternoon.
Farmer scored 20 points and added five steals as the Broncos defeated Midland University 73-58 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference game.
The Broncos, 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the GPAC, shot 49.1 percent (27 of 55) from the field while MU was limited to 33.3 percent (22 of 66). The Warriors also had 20 turnovers, compared to 13 for Hastings.
The Broncos led 18-12 after one quarter, but Erin Prusa's basket cut the deficit to 29-25 with 4:27 left in the half. Hastings, however, scored the final six points of the quarter to lead 35-25 at the break.
Hastings opened the third quarter with a 13-3 scoring run that included six points from Farmer.
Freshman Lexi Kraft led Midland with nine points. Prusa and Jada Simpson added eight points apiece while Makenna Sullivan finished with seven points and eight rebounds. The Warriors did outrebound the Broncos 36-29 with Lexis Haase grabbing six for MU.
Midland, 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the GPAC, will host Central Methodist University, 6-1, at 6 Saturday night at the Wikert Event Center.