ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Fifth-ranked Northwestern broke to a 12-3 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat No. 25 Midland University 95-71 in women's basketball.
The loss drops MU to 7-5 overall, including 4-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Red Raiders improve to 10-1 overall, including 6-1 in the league.
Makenna Sullivan, Amanda Hansen, and Maddie Egr all scored 14 points for Midland. Katy Gathje came off the bench to score nine. Maddie Meadows led the Lady Warriors with four assist, while Egr hauled in seven rebounds.
Darbi Gustafson led the Red Raiders with 29 points 12 12 rebounds.
The Lady Warriors don't get a break from facing top-25 competition this week. They will host 15th-ranked Dordt, 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the GPAC, at 2 Saturday afternoon in the Wikert Event Center.