Midland University shot a blistering 60 percent (33 of 55 from the field) on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to overcome 12th-ranked Northwestern.
The Red Raiders hit 39 of 70 shots from the floor (55.7 percent) on their way to a 95-87 Great Plains Athletic Conference win at the Wikert Event Center.
The win improves the 12th-ranked Red Raiders to 9-2 overall, including 5-2 in the league. MU falls to 4-9 overall, including 1-6 in the GPAC.
Senior guard Amanda Hansen recorded a season-high 25 points while chipping in five rebounds and three steals for MU. Sam Shepard (13), Makenna Sullivan (11), and Emma Shepard (10) also hit double-figures for scoring. Makenna Sullivan led the Warriors with eight rebounds.
A 10-point run in the first quarter helped the Red Raiders to a 36-21 lead entering the second. Northwestern stretched the advantage to 57-34 at the break.
Northwestern was 26 of 37 from the field in the opening half, compared to 13 of 22 for Midland.
In the third period, a 17-2 surge by MU, including eight points from Sam Shepard, helped the Warriors close to 76-63 entering the final quarter.
Hansen’s basket helped MU cut the deficit to 89-83 with :55 left, but the Red Raiders were a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line to close out the win.
The Warriors will face 19th-ranked Siena Heights at 3 Saturday afternoon in Chicago for the Roosevelt Classic. MU will play Roosevelt University at 2 on Sunday afternoon.
Box Score
NORTHWESTERN (95)
Devyn Kemble 18, Alexis Toering 17, Sammy Blum 13, Taylor VanderVelde 8, Bre Schuiteman 6, Hannah Nerem 13, Emilee Danner 9, Maddie Jones 5, Jada Cunningham 4.
MIDLAND (87)
Amanda Hansen 25, Makenna Sullivan 11, Katy Gathje 7, Maddie Meadows 3, Lexi Kraft 2, Sam Shepard 13, Emma Shepard 10, Lexis Haase 9, Erin Prusa 7.