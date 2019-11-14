{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

The Midland University women's wrestling team started its season recently at the Waldorf Open.

No team scores were kept, but the Warriors won six matches.

Ashley Gooman received a bye and won two matches by technical fall to advance to the 116-pound final. She lost by technical fall (16-6) to Jamestown's Joei Barishofski in the championship match.

At 123, Alanah Vetterick lost by fall in 2:25 to Lakeland's Katelynn Gunderson in the fifth-place match.

Freshman Kaelie Tomlin finished sixth at 143.

Midland will compete in the Missouri Valley Open on Sunday in Marshall, Missouri.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments