The Midland University women's wrestling team started its season recently at the Waldorf Open.
No team scores were kept, but the Warriors won six matches.
Ashley Gooman received a bye and won two matches by technical fall to advance to the 116-pound final. She lost by technical fall (16-6) to Jamestown's Joei Barishofski in the championship match.
At 123, Alanah Vetterick lost by fall in 2:25 to Lakeland's Katelynn Gunderson in the fifth-place match.
Freshman Kaelie Tomlin finished sixth at 143.
Midland will compete in the Missouri Valley Open on Sunday in Marshall, Missouri.