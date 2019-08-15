Midland University enjoyed its best women’s soccer season in school history last fall and others have taken notice.
The Lady Warriors are ranked ninth in the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Preseason Poll. William Carey (Mississippi) is ranked No. 1 with 498 points and 17 first-place votes. The Crusaders won the national title last fall with a 1-0 win over Keiser (Florida).
Keiser is second with 482 points while Southeastern (Florida) and Spring Arbor (Michigan) are third and fourth, respectively, with 460 and 456. Benedictine (Kansas) is fifth with 432. MU is at 363 — just 16 points behind eighth-ranked Georgia Gwinnett.
Midland finished the season with a 14-3-4 record and lost 3-1 to Southeastern in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament
“We are excited about the upcoming season,” Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. “We have returned essentially our entire team from 2018 and have also added some very nice pieces. This year we are deeper than we have ever been at Midland and I am excited to get things started.”
Goal keeper Rachel Thigpen returns after earning first-team All-American honors. She was also named the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Senior forward Nayelia Rodriguez is also back after being named a second-team All-American and the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Defender Alaina Melanson was a third-team All-American selection while midfielder PT Perez was an honorable mention All-American pick.
The Lady Warriors will begin their season Aug. 25 by hosting 14th-ranked Eastern Oregon at Heedum Field. On Aug. 29, MU plays at 11th-ranked Vanguard (California).
Midland begins GPAC play on Sept. 21 by traveling to Sioux City, Iowa, to face Briar Cliff.
“We having a challenging opening part of the schedule with Eastern Oregon and Vanguard as our first two games,” Jarosik said. “Ottawa (a home game on Sept. 11) also qualified for the national tournament last year as well. The GPAC also looks strong again, so we have a very difficult road ahead of us.”