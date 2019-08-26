A battle of two top-15 teams, No. 9 Midland University and 14th-ranked Eastern Oregon played to a 1-1 tie Sunday at Heedum Field.
Camie Edgington put Eastern Oregon up 1-0 with an unassisted goal in the 10th minute. The Mountaineers maintained that lead into halftime as they outshot the Warriors 8-1.
Veteran Nayeli Rodriguez scored off a Hannah Stewart assist in the 66th minute to tie it. The Warriors outshot the Mountaineers 10-5 in the second half.
The first period of overtime opened up with Rodriguez sending a shot just wide in the 91st minute. Rodriguez’s attempt was the best scoring opportunity in the period for MU as Eastern Oregon put up one shot in the first overtime.
Midland had a couple of attempts to win it in the second overtime. Marley Farrell’s header in the 107th minute was stopped by goalkeeper Cydni Cottrell. Rodriguez’s attempt a minute later went wide.
“The first half was a little rocky as you could tell it was our first competitive match since (nationals),” Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. “The girls rebounded well in the second half to get the goal back and battled hard through the overtime. Eastern Oregon is an excellent team and will make a lot of waves this year. For us, we now have to get back at it and get ready for a trip to California to take on another top-caliber team in Vanguard.”
The match against 11th-ranked Vanguard, 0-1, is set for 4 p.m. Thursday in Costa Mesa, California. On Saturday, MU will face Arizona Christian, 1-1, at 3 p.m. in Costa Mesa.