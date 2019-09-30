Ninth-ranked Midland University appeared as though it had seized momentum going into the final set against Morningside on Saturday afternoon at the Wikert Event Center, but the Mustangs had other ideas.
Morningside used an 8-0 run in the deciding fifth set to seize control and the Mustangs went on to record a 25-22, 26-28, 25-21, 23-25, 15-5 over the Lady Warriors. The win improves Morningside to 11-5 overall, including 3-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Warriors, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped, fall to 13-4 overall, including 5-1 in the league.
Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said his squad never got into an offensive rhythm.
“This was a very disappointing loss for our program today. From the very beginning we were just out of sync,” he said. “The part that is disappointing for me as a coach is, I really thought we had two great days for practice in preparation. But for whatever reason we did not play well today.”
Morningside had Midland on the ropes in the fourth set. The Warriors led 19-15, but the Mustangs scored seven of the next nine points. A combined block by Krista Zenk and Emma Gerber put Morningside up 22-21.
Freshman Maddie Wieseler’s kill helped MU tie it at 22. A pair of Morningside attacking errors helped the Warriors go up 24-22. After a kill by Zenk saved one match point, another Mustangs’ hitting error helped MU even the match at two sets apiece.
Midland never led in the final game. Taylor Petersen had a pair of kills that helped the Warriors close to 4-3, but a Gerber kill started the 8-0 Morningside run.
“We’ve got to get this team better at playing well start to finish,” Giesselmann said. “I did like how in Game 2 we battled back to tie (the match) up and then I thought we showed some toughness at the end of game four to force it to a fifth set. We can’t get down big to quality team like Morningside and then expect that we’ll always be able to come back. We’ll go back to the drawing board and work on making improvements.”
Morningside hit .211 for the match. Zenk led the way with 19 kills and hit .351. Gerber added 11 kills while Britni Olson (11) and Caitlin Makovica (10) also hit double figures. Sabrina Creason had 55 set assists.
Midland hit a combined .152 for the five games. Wieseler had 12 kills and hit .259. Maggie Hiatt added seven kills, a solo block and seven assisted blocks. Shelby Bretschneider added six kills while Sydney Morehouse (five) and Brooke Fredrickson (four) also boosted the MU attack.
Bree Burtwistle had 26 set assists while Hope Leimbach had 25. Burtwistle, Fredrickson, Kaitlynn Simon and Taliyah Flores had one ace serve each. Fredrickson had a team-best 17 digs while Flores added 13.
Midland will face Doane at 7:30 Wednesday night in Crete. The Warriors defeated the Tigers in five sets Sept. 4 in Fremont.