NAIA sets spring dates for fall championships

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the new dates for its postponed fall championships on Thursday. Its National Administrative Committee (NAC) convened to approve the new dates, and in some cases, new locations, for the spring of 2021.

In the last week of July, the NAIA Council of Presidents (COP) voted to postpone 2020 fall national championships to the spring. This move also allowed NAIA conferences and institutions the autonomy to schedule games as they see fit, playing entire schedules in the fall, spring, or a hybrid of both seasons. Football, women’s soccer, men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross-country national championships were all affected by this decision.

“We feel good about resetting these dates after taking a good look at our fall championship events, and being able to find dates that fit for our membership and our most of our host venues,” said Bill Popp, President of the NAIA National Administrative Council and Director of Athletics at Reinhardt (Ga.). “This was a tough task and the group that has been working together both from the national office and NAC have really done an exceptional job. My hat is off to them for the hard work.”