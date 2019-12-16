The 19th-ranked Northwestern (Iowa) men’s basketball team showed off its perimeter shooting ability in the first half of Saturday’s game against Midland University.
The Red Raiders hit 10 of 17 shots from 3-point land, including 4 of 6 from Grant DeMeulenaere, to build a 54-38 halftime lead. Northwestern went on to record a 99-86 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory at the Wikert Event Center.
Northwestern built its biggest lead of the first half at 35-15 on a pair of Grant Rohrer free throws with 8:56 left. Midland used treys from Bowen Sandquist, Laurence Merritt and Jake Rueschhoff to cut the gap to 16 at the break.
The Warriors started the second half on a 20-10 run that was capped by a pair of Sandquist free throws with 13:50 left in the game.
The Red Raiders built the lead back to 12, but Midland staged one more comeback attempt. A Rueschhoff 3 and a Kylan Smallwood jumper cut the Northwestern led to 93-86 with :57 remaining. The Red Raiders, though, ended the game on a 6-0 run.
Midland coach Oliver Drake said the Warriors competed well against a top-20 squad.
“We are making progress. Our guys are battling and we had a lot of positive things to build off tonight,” Drake said. “We really appreciate our guys and our time is coming. It will be fun to see our team’s growth as we continue this journey together.”
Jay Small led the Red Raiders, who won their sixth straight, with 25 points. He added seven rebounds and four assists. Rohrer added 20 points and seven rebounds while Craig Sterk, Isaac Heyer and DeMeulenaere had 12 apiece.
The Red Raiders were 36 of 68 from the field (52.9 percent). They only connected on 1 of 9 shots from 3-point territory after halftime. Northwestern outrebounded MU 33-30 and committed six turnovers compared to seven for the Warriors.
Sandquist led Midland with 18 points while Merritt added 15. Rueschhoff contributed 13 while Hunter Mengel and Smallwood had 12 each. Emanuel Bryson finished with 11 for the Warriors, who 49 percent from the field, including 7 of 21 from 3-point land.
The Warriors, 3-8 overall and 1-5 in the GPAC, get some time off before facing Creighton in an exhibition game at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 in Omaha. The game will count as a regular-season contest for the Bluejays and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Box Score
NORTHWESTERN (99)
Jay Small 25, Craig Sterk 12, Isaac Heyer 12, Trent Hilbrands 9,Keegan Van Egdom 9, grant Rohrer 20, Grant DeMeulenaere 12.
MIDLAND (86)
Bowen Sandquist 18,Laurence Merritt 15, Kylan Smallwood 12, Emanuel Bryson 11, Samuel Mailloux 3, Jake Rueschhoff 13, Hunter Mengel 12, Arturo Montes 2.