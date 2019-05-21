Midland has hired a new men’s wrestling coach.
Larry Nugent, who most recently guided the Bethany College program from 2015-18, brings more than 30 years of coaching and professional experience to the position.
“All of Larry’s experience as a wrestler, coach, and mentor will serve him well,” MU Athletic Director Dave Gillespie said. “To consistently compete for and win championships, you need exceptional leadership, which is why we have invested in Larry for this opportunity. His passion for skill-building and mentoring young men will be invaluable in our team’s successful development.”
Before his term at Bethany College, Nugent served as the Director of Development at USA Wrestling, tracking private donor support and corporate sponsorship revenue, as well as coordinating special events.
Nugent also worked as the associate producer and on-air talent with USA Broadcasting and USA Wrestling. He also worked with sports media outlets including: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports, Oxygen Sports, and Public Television. He earned NWMA Broadcaster of the Year in 2001.
“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our university’s wrestling program,” Midland University president Jody Horner said. “The addition of Lawrence to our campus is another example of the strategic momentum of relentless relevance to reassert Midland as a leading higher education institute. Larry shares and embraces our institutional values, and we are thrilled to welcome him as part of our Warrior family.”
Nugent began his coaching career in 1980 as an assistant coach at Southern Oregon University. He helped coach nine individual national champions and 20 NAIA All-Americans during a nine-year span. Southern Oregon also won one national title during that time.
Nugent has also served as the head wrestling coach and adjunct instructor at Pacific University, where he produced six All-Americans. At Brigham Young University, Nugent served as an assistant coach and helped the Cougars send multiple qualifiers to the NCAA Division I Championships.
Nugent has already began recruiting for the Warriors’ 2019-20 season.