HASTINGS — Midland University retained rights to the Watchorn-McLaughlin Trophy for the fourth consecutive season on Saturday in record-setting fashion.
Senior quarterback Noah Oswald, who was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week, helped the Warriors to a school-record 667 yards in total offense as the Warriors rolled to a 61-20 victory.
The win improves the Warriors to 2-4 overall, including 1-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Broncos drop to 2-4 overall, including 1-4 in the league.
The victory snaps a four-game losing skid for MU.
“It was a good, solid win. I really liked the energy our guys played with today,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “It was good to see the offense do what they were doing today, and I thought the defense, other than maybe two plays, played a really solid game.”
Touchdowns on each of Midland’s first three drives set the tone for the rest of the game as the Warriors jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
A pair of Hastings touchdowns in the first half made the score 27-13 at the half, but the Warriors outscored the home team 34-7 in the second half to run away with the win.
“Give Hastings credit, they came back but our defense held them to field goals,” Jamrog said. “We played really well in the second half in all phases, and that’s what it looks like when you play well in all three phases.”
Oswald returned to action after being limited with a hand injury in recent weeks. He led the offense to a breakout performance on Saturday as he accounted for seven of the team’s eight touchdowns.
Oswald finished the game 22-for-36 passing for 304 yards and five passing touchdowns to four different receivers. He also rushed the ball 11 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Adrian Kellogg led the rushing attack with 105 yards on 10 carries. Freshman Maximus Wold added 91 yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Garry Cannon added 54 yards on 11 tries.
Senior Austan Daniels (nine catches for 110 yards and one touchdown) and sophomore Austin Harris (four catches for 86 yards and two scores) were the top receivers. Full back Jake Dinges added his first career TD catch when he hauled in a 1-yard toss from Oswald in the third quarter.
Midland’s defense was led by senior Jett Hampton (eight tackles). Defensive lineman Chase Lipsys, a Fremont native, recorded two sacks while Warren Thomas had three. Safety Ashton Ellis and fellow defensive back Ronnie Taylor had one interception each. Taylor also broke up two passes.
Hastings quarterback Isaiah Jackson was only 12 of 30 passing for 149 yards.
Midland’s four-year seniors never lost to the Broncos during their careers.
“I told those seniors that they did something that no one has done at Midland since 1992, and that’s win four consecutive games against Hastings,” Jamrog said. “It’s awesome that those guys will leave knowing that they beat them every year.”
Midland will host Dakota Wesleyan, 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the GPAC, at 1 Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.
“We just have to keep getting better and try to go 1-0, that’s our goal every week, “Jamrog said. “We have to regroup, watch this film, and get ready for Dakota Wesleyan.”
Box Score
Midland 21 6 13 21 — 61
Hastings 0 13 0 7 — 20
Scoring
M — Garry Cannon 3 pass from Noah Oswald (Camdon Griffiths kick)
M — Oswald 19 run (Griffiths kick)
M — Austin Harris 8 pass from Oswald (Griffiths kick)
H — Javon Williams 44 pass from Isaiah Jackson (Jason Bachle kick)
H — Bachle 39 FG
H — Bachle 22 FG
M — Austin Harris 53 pass from Oswald (kick failed)
M — Austan Daniels 11 run (Griffiths kick)
M — Jake Dinges 1 pass from Oswald (kick failed)
M — Daniels 4 pass from Oswald (Griffths kick)
H — Javon Williams 4 pass from John Zamora (Bachle kick)
M — Maximus Wold 1 run (Griffiths kick)
M — Oswald 6 run (Griffiths kick)