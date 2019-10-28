JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The Midland University football team is on a roll.
Quarterback Noah Oswald threw for three touchdowns and passed for another to help the Warriors defeat Jamestown 42-14 Saturday. Oswald's performance helped the Warriors extend their winning streak to three games and improve to 4-4 overall, including 3-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
On Monday, Oswald was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Jimmies drove 61 yards on their opening series, but Warren Hatch's fumble was recovered by MU lineman Warren Thomas.
Oswald took advantage. He led the Warriors on an 86-yard drive that was capped by a 19-yard touchdown reception by Austan Daniels. Camdon Griffiths' conversion kick made it 7-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter.
Midland's next series was set up by Quincy Nichols' 53-yard punt return to the Jimmies' 25. Four plays later, Maximus Wold scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
After the Jimmies closed to 14-7 on Marcus Giles' 6-yard TD run with 12:15 left in the second period, Oswald broke loose for a 64-yard scoring run.
The Omaha native was 12 of 21 passing for 178 yards with no interceptions. He also led MU in rushing with 108 yards on nine carries. The 64-yard TD put MU up 21-7 at halftime.
The Warriors used another big play to extend the advantage in the third quarter. On the sixth play of the opening series, Oswald connected with Austin Harris on a 43-yard scoring strike. Griffiths' kick made it 28-7 with 11:59 left in the third quarter.
A Jordan Mann 41-yard scoring pass to Giles closed the gap to 28-14, but Wold's 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and Oswald's 2-yard scoring pass to Colby Stevens in the fourth protected MU's lead.
Midland outyarded the Jimmies 446-372. Wold rushed for 105 yards on 24 carries while Daniels hauled in seven catches for 85.
Zack Acamo led the Midland defense with 11 tackles. Ashton Ellis had seven tackles and an interception. Crash Woodle also intercepted a pass while Trevor Havlovic had six tackles.
Mann was 16 of 28 passing for 222 yards to lead the Jimmies.
Midland faces Concordia at 1 Saturday afternoon in Seward. Jamestown, 1-8, is idle this week before playing Nov. 9 at Dakota Wesleyan.