LAKE WALES, Fla. — Bryce Parsons scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists to lead Midland University to an 80-56 win over the University of Rio Grande on Thursday night.
The win improves the Warriors to 6-9, including 1-1 in the Holiday Inn Express Classic.
Freshman Bowen Sandquist added 17 points and Malik Martin added nine.
The Warriors broke to a 10-2 lead. Rio Grande closed to 15-10 on a 3-point field goal by Trey Kelley, but MU responded with a 10-2 run. Sandquist had five points during the surge, including a trey that made it 25-21 with 8:08 left in the half.
Midland led 45-23 at the half and was never seriously threatened.
The Warriors outrebounded Rio Grande 31-28 and shot 45.2 percent from the field (28 of 62) compared to 30.4 percent (21 of 69) for Rio Grande. Midland only had 10 turnovers while Rio had 10.
Cameron Schreiter led Rio Grande with 20 points. Joshua Anthoney contributed 14.
The Warriors are off until Dec. 28 when they play the host school in the Bellevue Classic.
Box Score
MIDLAND (80) — Bryce Parsons 28, Bowen Sandquist 17, Malik Martin 9, Reggie Gradwell 7, Luke Cadzow 3, Isaiah Workman 7, Dillon Faubel 3, Emanuel Bryson 3, Laurence Merrit 2, Rayshon Hovaldt 1.
RIO GRANDE (56) — Cameron Schreiter 20, Joshua Anthony 14, Earl Russell 6, Gunner Short 2, Hadith Tiggs 2, Bobby Anderson 5, Kyle Lamotte 4, Trey Kelley 3.