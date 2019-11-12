SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Midland University swim teams captured three wins recently during the Mustang Invitational.
The Warriors also earned three runner-up finishes and placed third in five other events.
The Warrior men, who are currently ranked seventh in the NAIA, finished in third place in team scoring with 770 points. In the field of six teams they trailed Iowa Central Community College (907.5) and Barton Community College (915).
“There were a lot of really respectable teams at the invite and I am happy with the way we performed,” Midland coach Ryan Bubb said. “We also made history by beating our rival (Morningside) on both the men’s and the women’s side.”
The women placed sixth in the field of 10 teams and trailed fifth-place Nebraska Kearney by just 41 points.
Sophomore Kadisyn Kircher was Midland’s top performer on the women’s side after placing fourth in the 200 butterfly, fifth in the 200 freestyle, and seventh in the 500 freestyle.
The men’s team had three first-place finishes—two of which came from junior Tyler Penney. He claimed titles in the 200 medley and 200 breaststroke. Sophomore Scott Cain picked up the other first-place finish in the 100 freestyle.
“This team has grown tremendously throughout the year, and I know they’re ready to go for our mid-season invite in Cedar Rapids,” Bubb said.
Prior to the invitational in Cedar Rapids the Warriors will face Saint Ambrose University on Nov. 22 in Davenport, Iowa. Start time for the meet in set for 6 p.m.